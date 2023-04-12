Left Menu

BSF recovers 10 charas packets from island off Gujarat coast

PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 12-04-2023 14:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 14:23 IST
A patrolling team of the Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 10 packets of charas from the Luna Bet island off Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said on Wednesday.

The island is about five km away from the Jakhau port of Kutch. According to the BSF, the seized charas packets, with 'Afghan Product' printed on them, were likely washed ashore from the Pakistan side and reached the Indian coast.

Since May 2020, as many as 1,548 unclaimed packets of charas have been recovered by the BSF as well as other law enforcement agencies, including Customs and the Indian Coast Guard, off the Jakhau coast and the adjoining creek area, the BSF said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

