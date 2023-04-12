Left Menu

Ukraine grain ship inspections resume after one-day pause -UN

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 14:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 14:41 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Inspections resumed on Wednesday aboard ships operating under the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal, after a one-day halt the day before, Ismini Palla, United Nations spokesperson for the initiative, told Reuters.

All vessels headed to and departing from Ukraine are checked by officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the U.N. in Turkish waters. On Tuesday, the U.N. said inspections temporarily stopped as parties needed more time to agree operational priorities.

Palla said "normal inspection patterns resumed" on Wednesday after the sides agreed a list of vessels the day before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

