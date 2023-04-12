Left Menu

Telangana: Two dead, six injured in fire near venue of BRS meeting in Khammam district

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 14:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons died and six others suffered injuries in a fire accident near the venue of a meeting of the ruling BRS at a village in Khammam district of Telangana on Wednesday. Firecrackers were burst on the occasion of the meeting and one of them allegedly fell on a small hut near the meeting venue, police said. The fire at the hut was doused by those who were present there but a gas cylinder inside went unnoticed. The cylinder exploded and fragments that emerged out of the blast injured those at the spot. Eight persons were badly wounded, out of which two succumbed to their injuries, police said. The others, undergoing treatment at a hospital, are out of danger. BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over the tragic incident. Soon after coming to know that two persons succumbed and many others were seriously injured in the cylinder blast at the 'BRS Atmeeya Sammelanam' (cordial gathering), Rao called Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar who is from Khammam district and MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, who was present at the accident spot, on the phone and enquired about the details. The Chief Minister assured all assistance and support to the bereaved families of the deceased, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

