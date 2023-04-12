Left Menu

Kremlin says electronic draft papers are needed to sort out 'mess' at military recruitment offices

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 15:24 IST
Kremlin says electronic draft papers are needed to sort out 'mess' at military recruitment offices
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a move to bring in electronic draft papers for the first time in Russia's history was needed to sort out what it called "a mess" at military recruitment offices. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that the problems had come to light during a mobilisation drive last year to draft more troops for what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The lower house of parliament gave its backing to the necessary legislative amendments on Tuesday that will bring in the changes in an effort to make it harder for men to avoid being drafted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023