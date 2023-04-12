Kremlin says electronic draft papers are needed to sort out 'mess' at military recruitment offices
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a move to bring in electronic draft papers for the first time in Russia's history was needed to sort out what it called "a mess" at military recruitment offices. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that the problems had come to light during a mobilisation drive last year to draft more troops for what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
The lower house of parliament gave its backing to the necessary legislative amendments on Tuesday that will bring in the changes in an effort to make it harder for men to avoid being drafted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Moscow
- Kremlin
- Dmitry Peskov
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Russia fires supersonic anti-ship missile at mock target in Sea of Japan
Russia fires supersonic anti-ship missile at mock target in Sea of Japan
WRAPUP 2-Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
Ukraine receives UK Challenger tanks amid ongoing conflict with Russia
India eye win against table toppers Russia in SAFF U-17 Women's Championship