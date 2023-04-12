Kremlin says electronic draft papers will fix 'mess' at military recruitment offices

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a move to bring in electronic draft papers for the first time in Russia's history was needed to sort out what it called "a mess" at military recruitment offices.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that the problems in drafting men into the army had come to light last year when Moscow launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Russia says it mobilised just over 300,000 men last year to help bolster its forces in Ukraine where, according to Western officials, it has suffered tens of thousands of casualties in the biggest land war since World War Two.

The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, on Tuesday gave its backing to a package of legislative amendments that will bring in electronic draft papers and close numerous loopholes exploited by draft dodgers. The changes were rushed through the Duma with little public scrutiny, prompting some lawmakers to complain, and fuelling speculation that Russia may be poised to announce another wave of mobilisation, something the Kremlin has denied.

Peskov said that the changes to how men are drafted - which will apply to both conscripts who are called up twice a year as well as to separate mobilisation campaigns - are badly needed. "When the special military operation began, you and I saw that in some places we had a lot of mess in the military recruitment offices," said Peskov.

"That is exactly the purpose of this legislative initiative: to clear up this mess and to make it (the system) modern, effective and convenient for citizens." The changes still need to be approved by the upper house of parliament - which is expected to vote in its favour as soon as Wednesday - and by President Vladimir Putin, before they take effect. Both steps are expected in the coming days.

