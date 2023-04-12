Japan's foreign minister to visit Paraguay ahead of G7 summit - Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is planning to visit Paraguay, Peru, Chile and Barbados in the build-up to May's Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

The planned visits come at a time when China is strengthening its influence in South America through investment and other means, Kyodo said.

