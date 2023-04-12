Left Menu

Govt employees stay in State houses urged to pay rent: Gaoage Molapisi

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-04-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 16:48 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

North West Public Works and Roads MEC, Gaoage Molapisi, has called on all government employees residing in State houses to pay for their stay or face eviction.

Molapisi made the call during an Executive Management Committee (EMC) meeting, where it was reported that among the challenges confronting the department is the inability to collect revenue at State-owned properties due to the tenants’ refusal to pay.

Molapisi said the maintenance of State properties, including renovations and ensuring that the State receives revenue collected from rental and usage of these properties, remains government’s responsibility.

“We must therefore do this diligently and without fail. It is disingenuous for government employees to have a sense of entitlement to government-owned properties to such an extent that they refuse to pay for rental fees, water and electricity,” Molapisi said. 

The MEC warned that due processes would be followed and “everyone found in breach of their contract, and failing to pay, must be evicted”.

The department said that the Head of Department, Moss Kgantsi, has already issued a notice of eviction, in line with the MEC’s directive, and a service provider has been appointed to assist the department in effecting the necessary applications for eviction and provide debt collection services. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

