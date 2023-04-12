Berlin concerned about situation in Taiwan Strait - foreign ministry
Berlin is very concerned about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, a spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Tensions between Taiwan and China will feature in talks foreign minister Annalena Baerbock is set to hold during a trip to China this week, the spokesperson said.
