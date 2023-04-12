Russia says it strikes Ukrainian forces trying to reinforce Bakhmut
Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that its forces had struck Ukrainian army reserves trying to break through to the embattled city of Bakhmut, the Interfax news agency reported.
Russia also said Wagner mercenary forces had captured three more blocks in their attempt to seize control of the city in eastern Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.
