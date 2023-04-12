Left Menu

Gopal Rai asks depts to prepare action plans to curb summer air pollution in 7 days

According to Delhi government data, PM2.5 and PM10 pollution in the national capital has reduced by more than 30 per cent in the last eight years.PM10 pollution in the capital has reduced to 223 ppm parts per million in 2022 from 324 ppm in 2014.PM 2.5 levels have decreased to103 ppm in 2022 from 149 ppm in 2014.The number of severe air quality has come down from 26 days in 2016 to 6 days in 2022.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 17:07 IST
Gopal Rai asks depts to prepare action plans to curb summer air pollution in 7 days
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday directed all departments concerned to prepare their respective action plans within a week to curb air pollution in the summer season.

He said the government will focus on 16 areas including road dust, industrial pollution, noise pollution, water pollution, solid waste management, tree plantation and transplantation, open burning of garbage, city forests, urban farming, rejuvenation of water bodies and parks.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai said based on data generated during a real-time source apportionment study, neighbouring states will be asked to take preventive action to curb pollution. The departments have been asked to submit their respective plans within a week. The Delhi government implemented a summer action plan to check air pollution for the first time last year.

During its winter action plan, the government focuses on stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution, pollution hotspots, smog towers, public participation, firecrackers and joint action with neighbouring states among other aspects. According to Delhi government data, PM2.5 and PM10 pollution in the national capital has reduced by more than 30 per cent in the last eight years.

PM10 pollution in the capital has reduced to 223 ppm (parts per million) in 2022 from 324 ppm in 2014.

PM 2.5 levels have decreased to103 ppm in 2022 from 149 ppm in 2014.

The number of 'severe' air quality has come down from 26 days in 2016 to 6 days in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023