U.S. preparing to take action against some Hungarians - source
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 17:15 IST
The United States is preparing to take action against some individuals including Hungarians over sanctions evasion, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The source did not provide any further details.
