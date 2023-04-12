Prohibitory order still in force in Jamshedpur, situation returning to normalcy: Police

The situation in Jamshedpur town was returning to normalcy even though prohibitory order was still in force, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Shastrinagar area of the city witnessed clash between two groups on Sunday over the reported desecration of a religious flag.

The situation is absolutely normal and tight security arrangements are in place as prohibitory order which was clamped on Sunday was still in force in the city, the officer said.

Taking to reporters here, Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar denied that a piece of meat was tagged with a religious flag.

He said a rumour was spread by anti-social elements about desecration of a religious flag resulting in a clash between two groups belonging to different community in Shastrinagar area here.

A piece of meat in a plastic was hanged a bit high in a wire that was tied to support the religious flag already fixed with a rope to a pole, he said.

The piece of meat was hanged at a height to prevent street dogs from littering it around in the area and such practice has not taken place for the first time either, the SSP said.

Kumar said police will continue to arrest culprits responsible for creating law and order over alleged desecration of religious flag.

Altogether 70 people including two BJP leaders have been arrested in connection with the violence.

