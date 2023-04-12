Left Menu

Berlin very worried about Navalny's worsening health - German govt

12-04-2023
The German government is very worried about jailed Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny's worsening health condition, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Navalny said he had been moved back into solitary confinement and forced to endure "extremely hellish" conditions.

