Berlin very worried about Navalny's worsening health - German govt

The German government is very worried about jailed Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny's worsening health condition, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Navalny said he had been moved back into solitary confinement and forced to endure "extremely hellish" conditions.
