Left Menu

Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmad brought to Naini jail in Prayagraj, to be produced in court on Thursday

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 12-04-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 18:29 IST
Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmad brought to Naini jail in Prayagraj, to be produced in court on Thursday
File Pic Atiq Ahmed Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad on Wednesday was brought to the Naini Central Jail here from Sabarmati prison in Gujarat, officials said.

Ahmad reached the jail at around 6 pm, they said.

He will be produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam on Thursday in the Umesh Pal murder case. ''Due to delay, he could not be produced in the court today,'' a senior police official said.

Ahmad's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, who is brought to Naini jail from Bareilly, will also be produced in the court in the same case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023