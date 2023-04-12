Left Menu

'Amritpal Singh wanted' posters pasted at Batala railway station; Punjab police offers reward to informer

In the posters pasted by the government railway police, it is mentioned that Amritpal, who has been on the run since March 18 following a police crackdown, is wanted in multiple cases by police.Whosoever has any information about him Amritpal can share it on the mobile numbers given below.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 18:43 IST
'Amritpal Singh wanted' posters pasted at Batala railway station; Punjab police offers reward to informer
  • Country:
  • India

Posters declaring radical preacher Amritpal Singh as a ''wanted man'' were pasted at the Batala railway station in Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Wednesday. In the posters pasted by the government railway police, it is mentioned that Amritpal, who has been on the run since March 18 following a police crackdown, is wanted in multiple cases by police.

''Whosoever has any information about him (Amritpal) can share it on the mobile numbers given below. Appropriate reward will be given on providing the information,'' read the poster. The name of the informer will be kept confidential, it said. Police had last month launched a major crackdown against the Khalistan sympathiser and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. Amritpal, who is yet to be nabbed, escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances.

His close aide Papalpreet Singh was held recently by the state police. The radical preacher and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants. PTI CHS VSD SRY SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023