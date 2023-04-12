Left Menu

UP: 'Beldar' suspended for giving false affidavit for death certificate

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 12-04-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 18:47 IST
A female employee of Pilibhit Nagar Palika was suspended Wednesday for giving a false affidavit for the death certificate of a living person, an official said.

An application was moved in April 2017 for the death certificate of one Naeem by his family, Pooja Tripathi, Executive Officer of the municipality, said. Naeem, a resident of Bashir Khan locality of Pilibhit city, was testified to have been dead in an affidavit by one Noor Bano, a woman working as a 'beldar' in the municipal department, she said.

In the affidavit she presented as a witness, Naeem's death was said to have taken place on March 22, 2017, Tripathi said, adding, on the basis of the affidavit, a death certificate was issued.

During investigations later, it was found that Naeem had actually been working in Dehradun for the past seven years.

The Executive Officer said that a notice was issued to Noor Bano seeking a written explanation, but since no reply was filed on her behalf, she was suspended on Wednesday and Naeem's death certificate was also cancelled.

Preparations are also on to file a case against all those who had applied for the death certificate in the matter, she added.

