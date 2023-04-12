Encounter underway in Shopian

An encounter broke out Wednesday evening between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The gunbattle got triggered after security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Chakoora in the district, a police spokesman said.

He said further details of the incident were awaited. There were no reports of any casualty so far on either side.

