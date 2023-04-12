Left Menu

Missing INSAS rifle at Bhatinda military station found

Army and police joint teams will now be undertaking forensic analysis of the weapon for ascertaining further details, the Armys South Western Command said.The balance number of rounds in the weapon will only be available after forensic analysis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 19:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An INSAS rifle that was reported missing at the Bhatinda Military Station where four soldiers were killed in a firing incident on Wednesday morning has been found, the Army said.

It was suspected that the missing rifle was used in the firing incident.

''A search team has located the INSAS rifle along with the magazine. Army and police joint teams will now be undertaking forensic analysis of the weapon for ascertaining further details,'' the Army's South Western Command said.

''The balance number of rounds in the weapon will only be available after forensic analysis. The joint investigation with Punjab Police is in progress,'' it said. After the firing incident, the South Western Command said in a statement that all aspects, including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back, are being ascertained.

The Army said no individual has been detained or apprehended for the killing. All possible assistance is being provided to the police, it said.

