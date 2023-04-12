Indian army says finds rifle suspected used to kill 4 soldiers at base

The Indian army said on Wednesday that it had located an assault rifle suspected to have been used by a shooter to kill four soldiers at a military base in the northern border state of Punjab.

A statement from the army said that a search team had located the rifle along with the magazine and it would be subjected to a forensic analysis. No detentions or arrests had been made in connection with the shooting, it added. The four soldiers succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the firing incident, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning, an earlier army statement said.

