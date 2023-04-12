Prosecutors probe Mexico immigration chief over migrant deaths, president says

The head of Mexico's immigration agency, Francisco Garduno, is under investigation over a deadly fire last month at a migrant detention center in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

The Mexican attorney general's office said on Tuesday it had launched a probe against the heads of the immigration authority, without giving their full names.

