4 arrested, 36 kg heroin recovered in Fazilka: Punjab Police

Four persons were arrested and 36.9 kg of heroin was recovered from their possession in Fazilka district of Punjab, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Manpreet Singh, Jaspal Singh alias Gopi, Sukhdev Singh and Dyalvinder Singh, all residents of the Tarn Taran district.

Police also recovered two cars which were used to smuggle drug consignment from Rajasthan.

In a statement, DGP Yadav said following reliable inputs about an influx of large quantity of heroin from Rajasthan to Punjab, Police teams from Fazilka district carried out an operation at the Fazilka-Ferozepur road near the canal bridge in the area of village Lalo Wali, where these four persons were spotted waiting for someone in their cars.

After seeing the police, the accused persons tried to flee from the spot, but the police managed to apprehend them.

During checking, police recovered 23 packets of heroin, weighing 24.295 kg from the car, said the DGP, adding that another chunk of 12 packets of heroin, weighing 12.620 kg, was recovered from the location disclosed by the accused.

Divulging more details, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ferozepur Range, Ranjit Singh Dhillon said as per preliminary investigations, the accused were coming from Rajasthan after retrieving the heroin consignment dropped from across the border using a drone.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avneet Kaur Sidhu said further investigations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)