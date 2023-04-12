Heroin worth Rs 9 crore seized in Assam

A huge quantity of heroin, valued at around Rs nine crore in the international market, have been seized from a truck in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday, police said.

One person was arrested in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was launched by the police of Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts along with CRPF at Khakrajan area under Barpathar police station.

During the operation, the security personnel found 140 soap cases full of heroin in a truck.

The containers of the drug weighing 1.8 kgs were hidden in the chassis of the truck which was coming from Manipur, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

