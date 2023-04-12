Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 9 crore seized in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-04-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 19:41 IST
Heroin worth Rs 9 crore seized in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A huge quantity of heroin, valued at around Rs nine crore in the international market, have been seized from a truck in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday, police said.

One person was arrested in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was launched by the police of Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts along with CRPF at Khakrajan area under Barpathar police station.

During the operation, the security personnel found 140 soap cases full of heroin in a truck.

The containers of the drug weighing 1.8 kgs were hidden in the chassis of the truck which was coming from Manipur, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023