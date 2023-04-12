Ukraine denies Russia's Wagner's claim of controlling 80% of Bakhmut

Ukraine's military rejected as untrue a Russian claim to have captured more than 80% of the city of Bakhmut and said on Wednesday that Kyiv's forces controlled "considerably more" than 20% of it in the east.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern military command, made the comment to Reuters a day after the head of Russia's Wagner group said that his forces were advancing in their bid to seize Bakhmut after months of fighting.

