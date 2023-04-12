Left Menu

Ukraine denies Russia's Wagner's claim of controlling 80% of Bakhmut

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 19:55 IST
Ukraine's military rejected as untrue a Russian claim to have captured more than 80% of the city of Bakhmut and said on Wednesday that Kyiv's forces controlled "considerably more" than 20% of it in the east.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern military command, made the comment to Reuters a day after the head of Russia's Wagner group said that his forces were advancing in their bid to seize Bakhmut after months of fighting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

