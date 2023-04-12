Left Menu

Violence in Odisha’s Sambalpur in Hanuman Jayanti rally; 10 cops injured

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 12-04-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 20:02 IST
Violence in Odisha’s Sambalpur in Hanuman Jayanti rally; 10 cops injured
  • Country:
  • India

At least 10 police personnel were injured on Wednesday in violence during a motorbike rally organised in Odisha's Sambalpur city ahead of the Hanuman Jayanti, an official said.

The festival is celebrated in Odisha on the Maha Vishuva Sankranti which falls on April 14 this year.

One makeshift shop and several two-wheelers were set on fire while a number of cars were damaged during the violence.

According to preliminary reports, the violence erupted when stones were thrown at the rally participated by around 1000 motorcyclists as they were passing through Bhudapara and Sunapli under Dhanupalli police station area in the city.

However, the exact cause of the violence would be known after investigation, the official said.

The injured police personnel, including an additional superintendent of police and two inspectors, were taken to a hospital.

The rally, organised by Hanuman Jayanti Coordination Committee, was stopped by the administration.

Additional force deployment is being made at the place of violence, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023