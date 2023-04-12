Man killed in family fight in J&K's Samba

A man was killed and his wife sustained injuries in a fight between family members in Samba district on Wednesday, an official source said. According to the source, there was a clash between the man's father Kulbir Singh and other family members at there house in Dhaki Sumb area around 6.30 pm Wednesday.

During the fight, Jatin, 21, received a blow from a sharp edged weapon and succumbed to it. His wife, Poonam Devi, too was injured.

She was rushed to the district hospital in Samba. Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)