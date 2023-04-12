Left Menu

Man killed in family fight in J&K's Samba

According to the source, there was a clash between the mans father Kulbir Singh and other family members at there house in Dhaki Sumb area around 6.30 pm Wednesday.During the fight, Jatin, 21, received a blow from a sharp edged weapon and succumbed to it. Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

A man was killed and his wife sustained injuries in a fight between family members in Samba district on Wednesday, an official source said. According to the source, there was a clash between the man's father Kulbir Singh and other family members at there house in Dhaki Sumb area around 6.30 pm Wednesday.

During the fight, Jatin, 21, received a blow from a sharp edged weapon and succumbed to it. His wife, Poonam Devi, too was injured.

She was rushed to the district hospital in Samba. Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

