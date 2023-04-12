Jaipur serial blasts: Rajasthan BJP says SLP will be filed in Supreme Court

A Special Leave Petition will be filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the family members of the victims of the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts against the Rajasthan High Court verdict acquitting four people previously accused in the case, a senior BJP leader said on Wednesday.

Leader of opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore said he will visit Delhi on Thursday for this.

Rathore and other party leaders, including BJP state president CP Joshi, attended a dharna at Ramlila ground at Sanganeri gate on Wednesday. After the dharna, a candle march was also taken out.

The family members of those who were killed or injured in the blasts took part in the protest.

''I assure that the BJP is standing with the victims until they get justice," Rathore said.

Joshi questioned why the Congress government could not engage good lawyers to ensure justice to the victims.

''It is understood from the verdict that the Congress government is definitely an anti-Hindu government. Sometimes it bans Ram Navami (processions), and sometimes it fails to save people like Kanhaiya Lal,'' he said.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, was hacked to death in July last year by two men who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam.

On March 29 this year, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted four people accused in the Jaipur blasts case on the ground of shoddy investigation. The four were awarded the capital punishment by a lower court.

The BJP has accused the state government of presenting a weak case which led to their acquittal.

The state government said it will file a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court against the verdict.

A lower court in December 2019 awarded the death sentence to Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Salman and Saifur Rahman and acquitted the fifth accused Shahbaz Hussain while giving benefit of doubt.

Jaipur was rocked by a series of blasts on May 13, 2008, when bombs went off one after another at Manak Chawk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate.

