Woman dies, grandfather seriously injured in road accident

A pharmacy student died and her grandfather was critically injured after a speeding truck hit their scooty at Vatika Chowk on Sohna road and crushed her, police here said on Wednesday.Leaving his vehicle behind, the truck driver managed to flee from the spot.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:15 IST
A pharmacy student died and her grandfather was critically injured after a speeding truck hit their scooty at Vatika Chowk on Sohna road and crushed her, police here said on Wednesday.

Leaving his vehicle behind, the truck driver managed to flee from the spot. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Neha (22), a resident of village Palra. She was pursuing B-Pharma from Gurugram University. The accident took place on Tuesday when Neha was on her way to the university with her grandfather Chander Bhan on a scooty. They both fell on the road after a speeding truck hit her scooty at Vatika Chowk. She died after the truck ran over her. Meanwhile, Bhan has suffered serious injuries on his head and hands, they said.

After learning about the accident, Neha's brother Nishant reached the spot and rushed his grandfather to a hospital.

Following a complaint by Nishant, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing damage) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badshahpur police station. ''We have taken the truck in custody and are conducting raids to nab the accused driver. The accused driver will be arrested soon,'' said Inspector Madan Lal, SHO of Badshahpur police station.

