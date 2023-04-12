Left Menu

18-year-old man stabbed to death in south Delhi

Rahul had asked the accused not to speak with her and this could be the reason behind the incident, police said on Wednesday. An investigation is underway to look into all possibilities that led to the incident on Tuesday night.

An 18-year-old man has been stabbed to death allegedly by three people in south Delhi's Dakshinpuri area, with police suspecting it to be the fallout of an acrimony among them involving a girl.

According to police, one of the three accused and the victim, Rahul, liked the same girl. Rahul had asked the accused not to speak with her and this could be the reason behind the incident, police said on Wednesday. An investigation is underway to look into all possibilities that led to the incident on Tuesday night.

A woman in the locality where the incident took place said that she was having dinner with her family members when Rahul collapsed in front of her house.

''I asked my son to call the police. The victim was already in a really bad condition when the police reached here,'' she said. Rahul was taken to a hospital but he succumbed to injuries during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said, adding a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act has been registered.

