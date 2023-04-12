Killing of 4 Army personnel in Bathinda: Missing INSAS rifle found

A missing INSAS rifle that was suspected to have been used in the killing of four Army soldiers at the Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning has been found.

The four soldiers from an artillery unit were killed in a shooting incident at the station at around 4.35 am, the Army said in a statement without mentioning the circumstances and other details relating to the incident.

No individual has yet been detained or apprehended for the shooting incident, it said.

The INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds of ammunition went missing from the base two days back. The Army said a search team has located the INSAS rifle along with the magazine.

Army sources said a court of inquiry (CoI) will investigate the entire incident in addition to the ongoing probe by the police with support from the force.

The deceased army personnel are Sagar Banne (25), Kamalesh R (24), Yogeshkumar J (24) and Santosh M Nagaral (25).

The Punjab Police, citing available inputs, said the incident was not an act of terrorism. Initially, the police suggested that the killing of the soldiers was an incident of ''fratricide''. However, Army sources said there is no clarity yet on the incident.

''It has been ascertained that in the unfortunate incident, four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the incident. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property have been reported,'' the Army's South Western command said in a statement.

It said the area of the incident continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case.

The initial statement by the Army said all aspects including the possible case of involvement of the INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds of ammunition that went missing two days back are being ascertained.

Hours later, the Army said the rifle had been found.

''A search team has located the INSAS rifle along with the magazine. Army and police joint teams will now be undertaking forensic analysis of the weapon for ascertaining further details,'' the Army said.

''The balance number of rounds in the weapon will only be available after forensic analysis. The joint investigation with Punjab Police is in progress,'' it said.

The Bathinda military station is one of the largest Army bases in the country and it comprises a significant number of operational units of the force.

The Army said all possible assistance is being provided. to the police for the investigation. In its statement, it requested the media to avoid rumours and refrain from speculations considering the sensitivities involved.

The Army has already informed the families of the deceased soldiers about the incident. It is learnt that Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the shooting incident.

