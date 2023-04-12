Left Menu

Lucknow court finds Varanasi serial blasts convict guilty in another case

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:30 IST
A Lucknow court on Wednesday found a terrorist involved in the 2006 Varanasi serial blasts guilty of possessing explosives such as RDX, a detonator, a foreign-made gun and live cartridges.

Special NIA court judge V S Tripathi convicted Waliullah and summoned him from jail on April 13 for sentencing.

Waliullah has already been awarded the death sentence in a separate case by a Ghaziabad court in June last year for his involvement blasts at the Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple and the railway station in Varanasi that killed 20 people.

According to state lawyer MK Singh, Waliullah was arrested in Gosainganj in Varanasi on June 5, 2006.

The prosecution had told the court that Waliullah was in possession of 500gm RDX, a detonator, a foreign-made pistol and live cartridges. He had confessed his crime and narrated the modus operandi.

