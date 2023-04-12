Left Menu

Man bludgeoned to death with stone, dumped near Kapashera border

The investigation is on and we are trying to identify the assailant, said Anil Kumar, SHO, Udyog Vihar Police Station.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:32 IST
Man bludgeoned to death with stone, dumped near Kapashera border
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old employee of a private company was allegedly stoned to death and dumped near the iron bridge on Kapashera border, police said on Wednesday.

The accused are yet to be identified, they said. According to the police, the man identified to be of one Ajit Singh, a native of Jasauli village in Bihar's Siwan district.

Singh was living in a rented house in Delhi's Kapashera area along with his family for the past several years and worked at Pearl Global, police said.

He had gone to work Monday morning as usual, but when he did not return home till late night, his family members started looking for him and found his body in the pool of blood near Kapashera border. On the basis of the complaint filed by his son, Sumit, an FIR was registered under section 302 (murder) of the IPC at Udyog Vihar Police Station Tuesday night, police said. The investigation is on and we are trying to identify the assailant, said Anil Kumar, SHO, Udyog Vihar Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023