Left Menu

UK police charge man following December migrant deaths in Channel

British police have charged a man with four counts of manslaughter relating to an incident in December when a small boat carrying migrants from France to Britain capsized in freezing conditions.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:43 IST
UK police charge man following December migrant deaths in Channel

British police have charged a man with four counts of manslaughter relating to an incident in December when a small boat carrying migrants from France to Britain capsized in freezing conditions. Lifeboats, helicopters and rescue teams working with the French and British navies responded to the December incident, in which four people were found dead and a further 39 were rescued.

"As part of the investigation, Ibrahima Bah has been charged with four counts of manslaughter and is due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates' Court on Thursday 13 April 2023," a police statement said. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made a political priority of tackling the sharply rising number of migrants attempting to get to Britain in overcrowded small boats.

The 19-year old man had previously been charged with facilitating attempted illegal entry into the United Kingdom and is due to stand trial for that offence later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023