Left Menu

Bovine smuggler detained under PSA in Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 22:10 IST
Bovine smuggler detained under PSA in Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday that they have detained an alleged bovine smuggler under the Public Safety Act in Rajouri district.

The police said in a statement that Bari Shah, a resident of Kalakote tehsil, was involved in multiple cases of bovine smuggling and his activities were prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

The accused used to smuggle cattle to Kashmir Valley via Mughal Road, they said.

Under 'Operation Kamdhenu', police have launched a special drive against the bovine smugglers in Rajouri.

SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said the police department is fully committed to maintain peace in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
4
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023