Bovine smuggler detained under PSA in Rajouri
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday that they have detained an alleged bovine smuggler under the Public Safety Act in Rajouri district.
The police said in a statement that Bari Shah, a resident of Kalakote tehsil, was involved in multiple cases of bovine smuggling and his activities were prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.
The accused used to smuggle cattle to Kashmir Valley via Mughal Road, they said.
Under 'Operation Kamdhenu', police have launched a special drive against the bovine smugglers in Rajouri.
SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said the police department is fully committed to maintain peace in the district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Kashmir Valley
- Rajouri
- Bari Shah
- Amritpal Singh
- Mughal Road
ALSO READ
Govt schools become knowledge hubs, learning epitomes in the new Jammu and Kashmir
Lack of space turns Jammu into one big parking bay
Udhampur IED blasts: NIA charge-sheets two Lashkar terrorists for reviving terror activities in Jammu
Jammu & Kashmir's agriculture, allied sectors get Rs 3156 Crore
82,655 applications for CUET-UG received from students in Jammu and Kashmir this year, nearly 70,000 more than last year: UGC chairman.