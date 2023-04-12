Left Menu

Minor girl raped by neighbour in Gurugram

They looked for her, and at length, found her at a neighbours house.She was quite nervous.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-04-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 22:20 IST
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour when she was alone at her home in Sector 9A area, police said on Wednesday The accused, a 20-year-old labourer, has been arrested, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, the incident happened Tuesday when he and his wife both were away at work and their daughter alone at home.

When they returned home, they did not find their daughter home. They looked for her, and at length, found her at a neighbour's house.

''She was quite nervous. When we kept asking her what's matter, she revealed that the man had taken her to his room and raped her. He also threatened to kill her,'' the father, a native of Uttar Pradesh, said in his complaint.

On the basis of the girl's statement, Ram Niwas, who is originally from Narnaund in Hisar, was arrested and booked under Section 4 of POCSO Act at Sector 9 A Police Station on Tuesday, police said.

''We are questioning him and will produce him in a city court tomorrow,'' said Sector 9 A Police Station SHO Manoj Kumar. VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

