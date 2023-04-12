Russia says it escorts German naval plane over Baltic Sea

Russia said on Wednesday it sent a fighter jet to escort a German reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea after it approached the Russian border.

"The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the air target as a P-3C Orion patrol aircraft of the German Navy," Russia's defence ministry said.

The German plane did not cross the Russian border, it said.

