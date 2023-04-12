Left Menu

Russia says it escorts German naval plane over Baltic Sea

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 22:44 IST
Russia says it escorts German naval plane over Baltic Sea

Russia said on Wednesday it sent a fighter jet to escort a German reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea after it approached the Russian border.

"The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the air target as a P-3C Orion patrol aircraft of the German Navy," Russia's defence ministry said.

The German plane did not cross the Russian border, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
4
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023