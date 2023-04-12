Left Menu

Federal judge blocks Biden clean water rule in 24 states

In the order, Hovland said the states would "expend unrecoverable resources complying with a rule unlikely to withstand judicial scrutiny." The rule protects waterways that have a "significant nexus" to navigable U.S. waters - a standard that ranchers, developers and other industry groups have said is overly broad and creates burdensome permitting and regulatory hurdles.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 22:46 IST
A federal judge in North Dakota on Wednesday temporarily blocked implementation of a Biden administration rule establishing protections for seasonal streams and wetlands in 24 states, according to court documents.

U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Hovland granted the states' request for a preliminary injunction prohibiting enforcement of the Environmental Protection Agency's Waters of the United States rule, which was finalized in December. In the order, Hovland said the states would "expend unrecoverable resources complying with a rule unlikely to withstand judicial scrutiny."

The rule protects waterways that have a "significant nexus" to navigable U.S. waters - a standard that ranchers, developers and other industry groups have said is overly broad and creates burdensome permitting and regulatory hurdles. West Virginia and 23 other Republican-led states sued the EPA in February, alleging the rule violates the U.S. Constitution and sows confusion for landowners.

