5 arrested for abducting, robbing businessman in northwest Delhi

The businessman was a returning home on the night of April 7 when the five accused forcibly entered his car, beat him up, put him on the back seat and started to drive the vehicle, a police official said.They robbed the businessman of his mobile phone, wristwatch, gold bracelet, his purse containing around Rs 6,000 and other documents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 22:56 IST
Five men have been arrested for allegedly abducting and robbing a businessman at gun point in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, police said on Wednesday. The businessman was a returning home on the night of April 7 when the five accused forcibly entered his car, beat him up, put him on the back seat and started to drive the vehicle, a police official said.

They robbed the businessman of his mobile phone, wristwatch, gold bracelet, his purse containing around Rs 6,000 and other documents. They left him on the roadside and fled in the car. Later, the victim came to know that Rs 2 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account by the accused using his debit card, the official said. During investigation, police found the car in a remote area of Rohini.

One of the accused, Mohammad Hussain (22) was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. Based on his interrogation, four more people -- Deepak (19), Pardeep (19), Vipin (18) and Keshav Sharma (25) -- were also nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Jitendra Meena said. Sharma, who ran a business, was the mastermind behind the incident. He planned the robbery since he was suffering losses in his business, the DCP said.

The mobile phone, Rs 91,000 of which Rs 16,000 found deposited in a bank account, two country-made pistols and two motorcycles were seized from the accused, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

