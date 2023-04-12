Left Menu

Maha: ACB arrests cop for accepting Rs 75,000 bribe, also recovers Rs 9.41 lakh, gold from his car

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 12-04-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 22:57 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a police sub-inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a man accused in a case here in central Maharashtra, police said.

The police also recovered Rs 9.41 lakh in cash and 25 tola (291 gm) gold from his car.

The accused, Ganesh Shinde (35), was attached to the Kadim Jalna police station.

According to police officials, a case had been registered against the 51-year-old complainant, who had approached the PSI for some help in the matter.

However, Shinde allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to help the man, who agreed to pay him Rs 75,000 and at the same time lodged a complaint with the ACB unit in Aurangabad, they said.

The ACB verified the complaint and laid a trap on Wednesday evening and caught the accused while accepting the bribe money, said the officials.

However, the PSI threw the money on realising he has been trapped, and fled in his car. The ACB sleuths chased and caught him, they said.

The police subsequently recovered cash and gold from his car and were trying to find out their source. They also conducted searches at Shinde's residences in Jalna and Sengaon in Hingoli district, said the officials.

