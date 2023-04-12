Left Menu

River rejuvenation, Ganga studies should be taught in schools, colleges: Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat

Updated: 12-04-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 23:02 IST
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday batted for including “River Rejuvenation” and “Ganga Studies” as subjects or discipline of professional levels in the curriculums of schools and colleges, noting how water is critical to life's existence.

The minister also called upon universities to take a step forward to create awareness among the youth on river rejuvenation and water management.

He made the remarks during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Amity University in Noida, Uttar Pradesh to extend help and work in close collaboration by sharing of expertise from time-to-time for the national mission for clean Ganga.

“There is a need to create a dialogue between academicians, government and private stakeholders to dwell upon how to preserve and conserve water to create a water wise society,'' Shekhawat was quoted as saying in an official statement.

''Management of water is the need of the hour, therefore, universities should teach the youth, efficacy of water and also set up research centres on Water in universities,” he said.

The minister also called upon the universities to include River Rejuvenation or Ganga Studies as a subject or discipline of professional levels in the curriculums of schools and colleges, since water is now critical to life's existence, according to the statement.

Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga, G Asok Kumar called upon universities to make youth as “water ambassadors” and involve them in the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' to ignite the minds of youth towards water conservation and have “respect for water”.

