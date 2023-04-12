Discord says it is cooperating in probe of breach of classified material
Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 23:19 IST
Instant messaging platform Discord said on Wednesday that is cooperating with law enforement in its investigation into a leak of secret U.S. documents.
"In regards to the apparent breach of classified material, we are cooperating with law enforcement. As this remains an active investigation, we cannot provide further comment at this time," it said in a statement.\
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement