Tension in Chhattisgarh village after man found murdered; one held

Tension prevailed in a village in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Wednesday after the body of a man with multiple injuries was found in a pond where he had gone to catch fish, police said.

Police suspect persons who were guarding the pond taken on lease for fish farming were behind the killing and have taken one of them in custody for interrogation.

The incident took place in Mahant village under Nawagarh police station limits, a senior official said.

To avoid any untoward incident in the village, adequate police personnel have been deployed to maintain order.

As per preliminary information, the deceased, identified as Rameshwar Prasad Digaskar, along with three friends had gone to catch fish in the village pond which had been given on lease for fish rearing, Janjgir-Champa Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Soni said.

People guarding the pond chased them and while his friends managed to escape, Digaskar did not return home, he said.

On Wednesday morning, his body with multiple injury marks was found floating in the pond, Soni said.

A short post-mortem indicated it to be a case of murder, said the police officer, adding one suspect has been taken into custody.

After the man's body was found, his kin and people belonging to his community gathered and demanded punishment for the culprits.

