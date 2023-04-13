Left Menu

Sovereign debtors, creditors agree steps to jumpstart debt restructurings

Global creditors, debtor nations and international financial institutions on Wednesday agreed to improve data-sharing, set clearer timetables and take other steps aimed at jumpstarting debt restructuring processes. The World Bank, International Monetary Fund and India, current president of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies, issued a joint statement after the first full-fledged meeting of the new Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable, held during the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington.

"The discussion focused on the actions that can be taken now to accelerate debt restructuring processes and make them more efficient, including under the G20 Common Framework," the statement said.

