Kosovo police arrest three men for beating journalist

Kosovo police said on Wednesday they had arrested three men accused of beating a prominent journalist a night earlier after he left the studio where he had participated in a talk show.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2023 02:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 02:28 IST
Kosovo police said on Wednesday they had arrested three men accused of beating a prominent journalist a night earlier after he left the studio where he had participated in a talk show. Valon Syla said he was attacked after making comments about a local imam who had received a Mercedes car as a present for his retirement from his worshippers.

"The attack was probably related to my comments about the 'Mercedes Imam' ... which prompted this community of Islamic militants to organise a premeditated attack," Syla said, adding that he had been followed by the assailants in their car until he was attacked at the entrance of a cafe bar. In a statement, police said the case was being handled by the anti-terrorism unit and the men, identified only by their initials, were facing criminal offences of "inciting discord and intolerance."

Local media showed Syla bleeding after injuries sustained on his head and left hand but he was released from hospital after getting treatment. Kosovo is more than 90-percent Muslim majority but secular.

Syla, who also runs news portal Gazeta Metro, is known for his sarcastic criticism against the government, religion and social issues in his social accounts and talk shows. The incident was condemned by Prime Minister Albin Kurti and both local and international NGOs that protect journalists.

Syla was also attacked in December 2020 by a man living outside Kosovo following his comments ridiculing some groups of Kosovo's diaspora.

