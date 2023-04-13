Japan to channel 40% of IMF SDR allocation to needier countries, doubling pledge
Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2023 04:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2023 04:17 IST
Japan has pledged to double the percentage of International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights monetary reserves that it will reallocate to poorer countries to 40%, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday.
Suzuki told a news conference that he made the pledge to a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors on Wednesday. Previously, Japan had said it would channel 20% of the SDRs it received in a 2021 general allocation to needier countries via IMF trust funds.
