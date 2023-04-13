Japan to channel 40% of IMF SDR allocation to needier countries, doubling pledge

Japan has pledged to double the percentage of International Monetary Fund Special Drawing Rights monetary reserves that it will reallocate to poorer countries to 40%, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday. Suzuki told a news conference that he made the pledge to a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors on Wednesday. Previously, Japan had said it would channel 20% of the SDRs it received in a 2021 general allocation to needier countries via IMF trust funds.

In the $650 billion allocation aimed at helping IMF member countries cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan - the second-largest IMF shareholder - received 29.5 billion SDRs, worth about $39.7 billion at current exchange rates. A 40% allocation would be valued at about $15.9 billion. France had previously pledged the highest percentage of its $26 billion SDR allocation, at 30%, to IMF trust funds, including the new Resilience and Sustainability Trust.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday the new trust has about $40 billion in assets and there were 44 countries interested in borrowing from this trust for climate and other needs.

