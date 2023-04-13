Left Menu

Taiwan reports continued crossing of strait's median line by Chinese jets

Taiwan reports continued crossing of strait's median line by Chinese jets

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday that over the past 24 hours 14 Chinese air force jets crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, made up of Su-30, J-16 and J-10 fighters.

China has been staging military drills and training around the island Beijing claims as its own territory since Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

