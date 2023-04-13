Taiwan reports continued crossing of strait's median line by Chinese jets
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday that over the past 24 hours 14 Chinese air force jets crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, made up of Su-30, J-16 and J-10 fighters.
China has been staging military drills and training around the island Beijing claims as its own territory since Saturday.
