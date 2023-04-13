Sudan's army warns of RSF's movements in Khartoum and other cities

The Sudanese army warned in the early hours of Thursday of what it described as a "mobilisation of forces and redeployment" by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum and other cities. In a statement, the army said the RSF's movements represent a "clear violation of law".

The RSF said in an earlier statement that it deploys across the country as part of its normal duties.

