ASEAN "strongly condemns" deadly air strike in Myanmar

The chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said on Wednesday the bloc "strongly condemns" a military air strike this week on a village in Myanmar, which is reported to have killed up to 100 people including civilians.

"All forms of violence must end immediately, particularly the use of force against civilians," chair Indonesia said in a statement.

