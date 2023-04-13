Man given 20-year imprisonment for raping 15-year-old girl

A court here has given 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man for raping a 15-year-old girl.

Additional District Judge Vinod Kumar on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Rajkumar Yadav.

The incident had taken place in a village in Gadwar area.

It was alleged in the FIR lodged on Aug 25, 2019 that Yadav raped the girl initially and later kept sexually exploiting her promising marriage. But when she gave birth to a girl child he denied to marry her, it was alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)