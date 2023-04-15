Left Menu

Nigerian police say 10 killed after attack by militants

Yobe state police spokesperson Dungus Abdulkarim said the latest incident occurred in Buni Gari Gujba local government area on Friday, when a group of villagers were ambushed by Boko Haram militants while searching for a missing villager. "Ten bodies were recovered in all.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 18:28 IST
Nigerian police say 10 killed after attack by militants
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

At least 10 people were killed by Boko Haram militants in Nigeria's northeastern Yobe state, police said on Saturday, the latest attack in a region where security forces are battling a long-running insurgency.

The Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009, has killed more than 350,000 people and forced at least 2 million to flee their homes, international aid groups say. Yobe state police spokesperson Dungus Abdulkarim said the latest incident occurred in Buni Gari Gujba local government area on Friday when a group of villagers were ambushed by Boko Haram militants while searching for a missing villager.

"Ten bodies were recovered in all. The security operatives have been despatched to the area now to face the insurgents who from time to time frequent that particular area," Abdulkarim told Reuters by phone. Boko Haram has split over time, with an active offshoot called Islamic State West Africa Province, an affiliate of Islamic State, also claiming responsibility for several attacks in the west African country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid R...

 India
2
Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Summer Sale

Get latest ACs on Fixed EMIs at Rs. 1,994 with Zero Down Payment - Bajaj Fin...

 India
3
Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development process: Sitharaman

Digital Public Infrastructure inclusive by design, fast paces development pr...

 Global
4
Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at extreme low cost: Infy Chairman Nilekani

Other countries can harness digital public infrastructure at scale and at ex...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023